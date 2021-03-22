Trump says China 'laughs' at Dr. Seuss controversy: 'They think our country is stupid'

Former President Donald Trump argued Monday that China and other international rivals “laugh” at the United States under President Biden for focusing on “woke” politics such as the controversy over certain Dr. Seuss books.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel, Trump was asked to explain why he has been so outspoken in recent weeks when other presidents took a break from the public spotlight upon leaving office. In response, Trump argued the Biden administration and progressive politicians are “destroying our country.”

Trump pointed to Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ recent decision to cease publication of six titles that contained what critics deemed racist and culturally insensitive imagery. The company said the books contained content that was “hurtful and wrong.”

“They’re going to destroy it with tax increases the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, in order to accomplish the Green New Deal nonsense. They’re destroying it with ‘woke,’” Trump said. “When China looks at woke, they see the biggest problem we have is Dr. Seuss. In the meantime, they’re building factories and trying to kill us in so many different ways. They laugh at us.

“Frankly, they think our country is stupid, when our competitors look at what’s going on in our country, taking down the statues to great heroes and so many other things,” Trump added.

The decision to pull certain Dr. Seuss books from circulation roiled conservative leaders who argued it was another example of “cancel culture.” During his presidency, Trump was a vocal critic of efforts to remove statues of historical figures from college campuses and other public venues.

“I do it because I want to do what’s right and they are destroying our country,” Trump added.

Trump maintained a hard-line stance toward China during his presidency. His administration’s implementation of tariffs on Chinese-made goods prompted a lengthy trade war between the U.S. and China.

Later, Trump accused Beijing of downplaying the severity and extent of the coronavirus pandemic.