Trump says '100%' chance US will strike trade deal with Europe as Meloni visits DC

The U.S. and the European Union will absolutely strike a trade deal amid looming tariffs, according to President Donald Trump.

Meloni’s visit to Washington comes amid a pause in harsh tariffs against the European Union and other countries that could go into effect in June. But Trump said the U.S. and the EU would lock down a deal before then.

"There will be a trade deal, 100%," Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday. "Of course there will be a trade deal, they want to make one very much, and we’re going to make a trade deal. I fully expect it, but it’ll be a fair deal."

When asked if she viewed the U.S. as a reliable trading partner, Meloni said that she wouldn’t be visiting the White House unless that were the case.

ITALY'S MELONI GOES TO WASHINGTON FOR TARIFF HUDDLE WITH TRUMP

Trump has cozied up to Meloni, who visited Mar-a-Lago in January. Trump has previously praised Meloni’s leadership skills, issued high praise again for Meloni Thursday.

"I think she's a great prime minister," Trump said. "I think she's doing a fantastic job in Italy. We were very proud of her."

The White House has said that more than 75 countries have reached out seeking to negotiate trade deals with the U.S., after the Trump administration unveiled historic tariffs April 2.

The original tariff plan slapped 20% duties on goods from the European Union, but Trump announced on April 9 a 90-day pause on those tariffs where duties would be reduced to 10% as countries work to hash out trade deals with the U.S.

WHO IS GIORGIA MELONI? TRUMP HOSTS ITALIAN PM AT MAR-A-LAGO

Meloni has said Italy isn't on board with the tariffs imposed on the EU, and is prepared to "deploy all tools" to protect Italian businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Vice President JD Vance is also slated to meet with Meloni in Rome during a trip to Italy and India that kicks off Friday, where he is expected to discuss "shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country," according to a statement from Vance’s office.