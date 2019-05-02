Sean Spicer: Democrats lost their focus with Mueller Report

Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his handling of the Mueller report publication and his conclusions that the report exonerated President Trump. Following the hearing, Barr announced that he would not be attending Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on the same issue.

Continue Reading Below

Several Democrats criticized Barr’ analysis of the Mueller report, including Senator Mazie Hirono who called the President a “grifter” and “liar” before demanding the Attorney General’s resignation.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer joined FOX Business' Kennedy, and said that Democrats have lost their focus, and are pivoting to claims that their stance has “never been about collusion.”

“None of the Democrats were actually… contesting the underlying fact that there was no collusion. And in fact, to hear the Democrats today, they kept saying ‘collusion isn’t even a legal term, why are we talking about it?’”

Spicer added: “The bottom line was always ‘was there collusion with the Russians or any other entity that sought to undermine the integrity of our elections?’ The AG summary came out and made it clear that no, there wasn’t.”

Advertisement

The New York Times reported Tuesday before Barr’s testimony that Robert Mueller was unhappy with the way that the report was dissected by the media following Barr’s summary, and many in the media used this as an argument that Mueller disagreed with Barr, and believed that the President should be charged with obstruction of justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Spicer argued that Mueller has no underlying issues with Barr, and if that was the case then “the Special Counsel could have just said it."

"He could have said ‘while I don’t believe the president could be charged, I believe there was a violation of one of these ten instances that I’ve laid out that I believe was obstruction.’ He didn’t do that.”