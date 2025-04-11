Trump renews call to end federal funding for Dem cities with these 'death traps'

President Donald Trump is promising to halt federal funding for cities with "sanctuary" policies, including New York City, as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration.

"No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday.

New York City had $188 million pulled by the Trump administration meant for migrant assistance, and the city is suing to recover $80 million taken away by the federal government in February.

Still, Mayor Eric Adams is at odds with the New York City Council over his work with federal immigration authorities, which the council could sue the mayor over, according to amNY. Some council members have taken issue with an executive order from the mayor allowing ICE on Rikers Island.

Adams' office sued the administration over $80 million lost in federal funding and wants to recoup money spent on the influx of migrants during the Biden administration, according to Fox 5 New York.

"Hats off to the Homeland Security secretary and to Tom over at ICE and others that want to collaborate with us on dealing with criminal behavior. We're clear that we don't deal with those who are dealing with civil enforcement. The city doesn't allow us to do that," Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Acting Federal Emergency Management Administration Director Cameron Hamilton said grant funding doled out to the city does not match the goals of the Trump administration, Fox 5 New York added.

On a national scale, members of the administration have been vocal about the push to deport people in the country illegally, especially if they have committed other crimes.

"God, help these sanctuary cities because Pam Bondi's gonna be all over them, suing them. President Trump's gonna take their federal funding away," border czar Tom Homan said on "Hannity" Thursday.

"Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. Bottom line."

Eleven states are considered sanctuary states, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

In addition, some cities, counties and towns have their own laws to protect undocumented immigrants, which have come under intense scrutiny from local Republicans in those jurisdictions.

However, some Democratic leaders have remained steadfast in their position, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, whose spokesperson said in a statement that he will "vigorously defend Chicagoans from any unconstitutional or unlawful attempts to strip residents of the funding and services that they are entitled to."