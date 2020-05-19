Trump signs E.O.: 'Regulations will be cut'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump said he signed an executive order Tuesday to cut “unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery.”

The order calls for federal agencies to waive, suspend or eliminate red tape as the nation recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Regulations are going to be cut ... go to town, do it right, do it safe," he said from the White House.

The goal is to boost the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, but Trump said he hoped any regulations waived at this time would be gone for good.

“Because with millions of Americans forced out of work by the virus, it’s more important than ever to remove burdens that destroy American jobs,” he said.

As of April 28, the Trump administration had put 277 deregulation orders into place since he took office, according to The Brookings Institution. And the Trump administration has added 3,281 rules to the Federal Register, the fewest since records began in the 1970s, according to the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

“We’ve cut far more regulations by a factor of a lot than any other administration, any other presidency,” Trump said. “So, it’s really something.”

