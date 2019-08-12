Trump raises millions through Hamptons fundraisers

President Trump raised $12 million over the course of two fundraisers in the Hamptons on Friday.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Joe Piscopo attended one of the events and said donors were dropping tens of thousands of dollars at a time.

"I'm over there as a 'political observer,'" Piscopo told FOX Business. "So I went in and I was on the outside, I wasn't on the inside, and I'm not dropping names ... Steve Mnuchin was there, Lindsey Graham showed up by the way."

Bill O'Reilly, Rudy Giuliani as well as Geraldo Rivera were there, and Piscopo said Donald Trump Jr. gave a speech before his dad came onto the stage.

"But I have to tell you this, I watched the president objectively ... and he is a rock star," Piscopo said. "He steps out and these folks saw the president step up and they go crazy."

Piscopo said chants of U.S.A. broke out.

"And he was so funny," Piscopo said. "The president goes 'I don't care if you like me, you have no choice but to vote for me.'"

Piscopo agreed with the president on that.