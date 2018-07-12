Trump pressuring NATO allies to pony up: Kennedy

While politicos are obsessing over today's Strzok circus, the president has been overseas predictably ruffling feathers and outraging the opposition by doing exactly what he's always done in every public appearance he's ever had, ever. Most of the NATO summit was a sausage factory for Democratic talking points. Nancy Pelosi was almost wholly consumed by her chardonnay scented vapors when she parroted the stale talking point, "He's more loyal to Putin than he is our allies." Oh, blah blah blah.

There is nothing in the Constitution that says the president has to use his pretty mouth to convince continental snobs to like us. The president is right that the other NATO nations have to plug their socialist suck holes and pony up more scratch to the common, Cold War cause of fighting Russia. And maybe NATO shouldn't exist anymore, like Fotomat and congressional decorum.

The real test comes tomorrow when the president really gets to stick it to protocol by having tea with Queen Elizabeth II. Our president is boorish and pointy, and I hope someone has a stopwatch to document how early and often he destroys the list of what nice boys and girls do when they meet Her Majesty.

Will he cause a scene that makes "The Naked Gun” look tame by comparison, or will he charm the knickers off the world's longest-serving monarch? I hope the answer is all of the above, and I hope someday in the very near future Michael Cohen has to make a Stormy Daniels-esque payout to Lillibet. Have you seen "The Crown"? You know she likes to party.

And what does the president hope to accomplish with his Putin confab? Let's just say, if John Lennon and Miss Teen USA had a baby, it would be his answer.

It sure would, champ! Until then I hope he privately puts the screws to Vladimir and threatens to punish the Russian economy into an unholy coma. Now that would be the ultimate.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program, "Kennedy", which airs Monday through Thursday at 8PM/ET on the FOX Business Network.