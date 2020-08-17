Trump rejects Pentagon proposal to cut funding for US military health care

President Trump on Monday said he rejected a proposal to cut funding for health care among U.S. military members.

Continue Reading Below

In a Twitter post, Trump said he has struck down a plan put forth by Pentagon officials that would have reduced the health care budget for the military by $2.2 billion.

AOC WANTS THE MILITARY TO STOP RECRUITING WITH ESPORTS

Politico reported this weekend that the cost-cutting initiative was proposed by Pentagon officials as part of a larger departmental review to moderate budgetary ineffectiveness ordered by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The reduction would reportedly take place over the course of five years.

Critics, however, told the publication that such reductions to the health care system could put service members in jeopardy – particularly during a global pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Esper put out a memo at the beginning of the year, calling for “aggressive” reform plans across military departments, as well as “’clean-sheet’” budget reviews and the relentless pursuit of more cost-effective ways of conducting business.

Trump’s comments came as the first night of the Democratic National Convention was underway, featuring speakers like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.