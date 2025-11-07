Expand / Collapse search
Trump orders DOJ to investigate meatpacking companies for 'illicit collusion' amid rising beef prices

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirms probe is underway following Trump's directive

'The Big Weekend Show' co-host Tomi Lahren says that the U.S. should import less foreign beef and label international imports on 'The Bottom Line.'

Argentine beef imports threaten US ranchers

‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-host Tomi Lahren says that the U.S. should import less foreign beef and label international imports on ‘The Bottom Line.’

President Trump announced Friday that he has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into major meatpacking companies, accusing them of driving up beef prices through "illicit collusion, price fixing and price manipulation."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move is intended to protect American ranchers and consumers from what he described as unfair practices by "majority foreign-owned meat packers."

"I have asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price of Beef through Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation," Trump wrote. "We will always protect our American Ranchers, and they are being blamed for what is being done by Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers, who artificially inflate prices, and jeopardize the security of our Nation’s food supply."

President Donald Trump

 U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump said action must be taken "immediately" to "protect consumers, combat illegal monopolies, and ensure these corporations are not criminally profiting at the expense of the American People."

"I am asking the DOJ to act expeditiously," he said. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference at the DEA headquarters on July 15, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump said that while cattle prices have dropped, the price of boxed beef has increased — describing the situation as "fishy."

"While Cattle Prices have dropped substantially, the price of Boxed Beef has gone up — Therefore, you know that something is ‘fishy,’ Trump said. "We will get to the bottom of it very quickly. If there is criminality, those people responsible will pay a steep price!"

Following Trump’s comments, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that the investigation is already underway.

Beef products on display

Beef products on display in a grocery store on July 22, 2025, in Miami, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Our investigation is underway!" Bondi posted to X. "My Antitrust Division led by [Abigail Slater] has taken the lead in partnership with our friend [Secretary Brooke Rollins] at [the U.S. Department of Agriculture]."

Beef prices are at a record high after a drought that left cattle inventory at the lowest level in 70 years.

According to the latest consumer price index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef and veal prices rose 14.7% year-over-year in September, while uncooked ground beef was up 12.9%.