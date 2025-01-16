Trump nominates Olivia Trusty for FCC commissioner as agency would gain Republican control

Republican Senate aide Olivia Trusty has been picked as a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), President-elect Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday afternoon, securing a Republican majority within the agency.

Trusty currently serves as policy director on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, where "she has fought tirelessly to grow the Economy, empower Innovation, and reignite the American Dream," Trump wrote in the post.

The FCC will have a 2-2 split between Democrats and Republicans until she is confirmed by the Senate.

"Olivia will work with our incredible new Chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, to cut regulations at a record pace, protect Free Speech, and ensure every American has access to affordable and fast Internet," Trump wrote.

Carr was initially appointed to the commission in 2017 under Trump's first term and continued working for the agency under President Biden, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Trusty worked on staff for Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio.

She worked on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, focusing on manufacturing and trade as well as digital commerce and consumer protection.

In between graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and receiving her master's degree from Georgetown University, Trusty was a government relations consultant for Verizon and a policy representative at Qwest Communications, according to LegiStorm.

Comcast Chief Legal Officer Tom Reid released a statement after the nomination, saying, "We applaud President-elect Trump on this strong choice."

"Olivia Trusty’s extensive knowledge of communications policy makes her an exceptional choice as FCC Commissioner," Reid wrote. "We look forward to working with her and with the full FCC to address the nation’s crucial communication needs including broadband investment and deregulation."

ACA Connects, a trade group that represents small and midsize, independent telecom companies, also issued a statement after Trusty's selection.

"Congratulations to Olivia on this prestigious nomination," wrote ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer. "I’ve followed Olivia’s work for more than a decade, dating back to her time with Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio). Her record of accomplishment at Senate Commerce and Senate Armed Services speaks for itself. ACA Connects and all our Members look forward to working with her and Chairman Brendan Carr to cut red tape, promote innovation in rural communities, and further empower America’s small and independent broadband providers to close the digital divide."