Trump: ‘MyPillow guy’ should be my ad buyer

By White HouseFOXBusiness

President Donald Trump calls out MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during his rally in North Dakota. video

Trump touts ‘MyPillow guy’ as his next ad buyer

President Donald Trump calls out MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during his rally in North Dakota.

President Trump on Wednesday joked that he found a new person to strategize and purchase his potential ad campaigns: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The president touted the pillow salesman as a person who is capable of setting the best advertising campaign goals.

“I want you to be my ad buyer because I guarantee you he makes great deals,” the president said during a rally with supporters in Fargo, North Dakota, Wednesday night.

Lindell has been a staunch supporter of Trump.

Trump told the attendees that he uses one of the Minnesota-based company's products.

“He does make a great product, great pillows. I actually use them, believe it or not,” he said.

MyPillow is headquartered in Chaska, and its products are manufactured in Shakopee, Minnesota.

