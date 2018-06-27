Trump: ‘MyPillow guy’ should be my ad buyer

President Trump on Wednesday joked that he found a new person to strategize and purchase his potential ad campaigns: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The president touted the pillow salesman as a person who is capable of setting the best advertising campaign goals.

“I want you to be my ad buyer because I guarantee you he makes great deals,” the president said during a rally with supporters in Fargo, North Dakota, Wednesday night.

Lindell has been a staunch supporter of Trump.

Trump told the attendees that he uses one of the Minnesota-based company's products.

“He does make a great product, great pillows. I actually use them, believe it or not,” he said.

MyPillow is headquartered in Chaska, and its products are manufactured in Shakopee, Minnesota.