Trump is modernizing foreign investment rules: Larry Kudlow

President Trump has no plans to soften his stance on trade relations with China, Larry Kudlow the director of the National Economic Council told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Kudlow said the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act [FIRRMA] is a reform bill that aims to refresh and modernize the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., it should not be viewed as a lighter version which had been reported by some news outlets.

“It’s going to be very comprehensive and very effective at protecting our technological family jewels,” Kudlow said to Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

This is a developing story please check back for updates.