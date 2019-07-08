Trump must confront Qatar for US airlines’ future: Newt Gingrich

President Trump will meet with Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Washington on Tuesday to discuss economic and security developments.

Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and Fox News contributor, believes Trump must ease turbulence with Qatar for the future of U.S. airlines.

“Qatar has been deliberately undercutting and acting in ways that make it impossible for a company to compete in the Middle East. They promised several months ago that they would stop -- they haven’t stopped,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday. “And certainly those of us who are working this issue hope that the president is going to look them in the eye and say 'look, you’ve got to keep your word,’ ... we want to inspect results, not just words … for the future of the American airline industry, this is a very big issue.”

The visit would also touch upon counterterrorism issues.

In Gingrich’s opinion, the emir is “not coming here from a position of great strength.”