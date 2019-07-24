Search

Trump campaign asks supporters to donate to end ‘witch hunt’ as Mueller testifies

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Trump’s 2020 campaign sought to use the widely reported event to its advantage.

In a message sent out to supporters, the president’s campaign asked supporters to help Trump raise $2 million in 24 hours as a way to send a message to Democrats.

In the second quarter, Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million combined.

The Trump-Pence campaign spent $7.9 million in digital advertising, direct mail and telemarketing over the past three months, as reported by The New York Times.

In the 2016 election, Trump raised about $350 million, compared with Hillary Clinton’s $585 million.

Meanwhile, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg outraised his 2020 Democratic rivals in the second quarter – at about $25 million. As previously reported by FOX Business, five of the Democratic candidates – including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Sanders and Buttigieg – have largely pulled away from their rivals. Combined, those candidates raised nearly $100 million over the past three months.

The second round of Democratic debates is set to take place in Detroit next week.