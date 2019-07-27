Trump asks: Why does Rep. Cummings get so much money sent to corrupt Baltimore?

article

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning, asking questions about how Baltimore is run, given their access to federal funds.

"Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States," he asked.

"No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately."

Rep. Cummings, D-Md., represents the Baltimore area on Capitol Hill. As of this post he had not responded to the question.

Baltimore's Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned in May after federal agents raided her two homes and office at City Hall. The former head of the city was under investigation for selling childrens books to places where she had influence.

The city's transportation department director resigned the month prior. At the time, councilman Ryan Dorsey reportedly described Michelle Pourciau as "an embarrassingly imcompetent DOT director."

The city was brought to a standstill over a ransomware attack held government computer systems hostage. That attack was expected to cost the city more than $18 million.