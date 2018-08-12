Trump may need to step in, declassify documents, House Intel Committee Chair Nunes says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday President Trump may need to step in and declassify documents related to the Russia investigation.

Continue Reading Below

“I think he really has no choice because … You're going to end up with a situation with half of America, including many, almost nearly every Republican member of Congress, who will have zero confidence in the Department of Justice and FBI and that just can't be,” Nunes, R-Calif., told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We have to have a strong Department of Justice and a strong FBI that stays out of politics and if we don't get that soon, I think it's just going to continue to deteriorate.”

Trump said in a tweet Saturday that he “may have to get involved,” since the FBI isn’t providing texts from Andrew McCabe, the agency’s former deputy director, to conservative government activist group Judicial Watch.

“Why isn’t the FBI giving Andrew McCabe text messages to Judicial Watch or appropriate governmental authorities. FBI said they won’t give up even one (I may have to get involved, DO NOT DESTROY). What are they hiding? McCabe wife took big campaign dollars from Hillary people,” the president tweeted.

Nunes added that an “unprecedented amount” of information may need to be declassified because the media has ignored the issue, and said there should be an investigation into “top-level people” at the FBI and Justice Department.

“We’re going to have to have all this information declassified, and really we need an investigation into these top-level people as to how somebody concocted the idea that it’s okay to take information from one political campaign and use it to open up an investigation on somebody else’s opposing political party,” the California congressman said. “It’s absolutely nuts.”