Trump makes vow to anyone who invests $1 billion or more in the US

President-elect Trump plans to sweeten the deal for anyone willing to invest 10 figures or more in America by helping them cut through the red tape.

"Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, adding, "GET READY TO ROCK!!!"

Trump slashed regulations during his first term in the White House, and has vowed to return to a platform of deregulation when he returns to the Oval Office in January, as a way to promote economic growth.

Shortly after entering the Oval Office in 2017, Trump issued Executive Order 13771, which initiated a new federal rulemaking process requiring that for every single regulation added by the Trump administration, two must be taken away.

Trump has signaled that he will expand his deregulation efforts during his second term, pledging to erase 10 regulations for every new one added.

The Trump administration's approach to regulations is in stark contrast to that of President Biden, whose administration implemented the largest number of regulations on record.

As of last week, on Dec. 3, the Biden administration set a new federal record for the most Federal Register pages filled in a single year — 96,088. The number puts the administration on pace to fill more than 100,000 pages by the end of its term.

The record was previously held by President Obama, who, in the final year of his second term, filled 95,894 pages.

