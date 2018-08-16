Trump loosens Obama-era restrictions on launching cyberattacks: Report

The White House could soon have more leeway to use cyber weapons against foreign enemies.

President Trump signed an order on Wednesday that reversed an Obama-era policy dictating how and when cyber weapons can be deployed, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the action. The previous administration’s classified guidelines, known as Presidential Policy Directive 20, involved a comprehensive interagency approval process that needed to take place before the U.S. could engage in an offensive cyberattack, particularly one directed at an adversary.

The Department of Defense did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

While the previous measure was designed so that new efforts would not interfere with ongoing missions, critics said the bureaucratic measures involved in the approval process slowed or even halted potential offensive attacks, the Journal reported.

It wasn’t clear what rules the Trump administration planned to implement in place of the Obama-era directive.

The change comes ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, which have been a key security concern after it was determined that Russian hackers interfered with the 2016 presidential elections.