Trump 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs take effect

President Donald Trump's long-threatened reciprocal tariffs took effect Thursday, slapping many nations with substantial tariff increases.

Trump initially announced the tariff levels on "Liberation Day" or April 2, ultimately delaying the plan until now to give nations time to negotiate trade deals. While many nations did strike a deal, goods from more than 60 countries and the European Union will still be hit with tariffs of 10% or more as of Thursday.

Trump has wielded the threat of tariffs as a weapon to secure trade deals for months.

In the days leading up to the August deadline, Trump unveiled a wave of major trade agreements with key U.S. partners, including Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union and South Korea.

TRUMP'S GLOBAL RESET OF TRADE RELATIONS WILL REMAIN IN THE SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK

On Monday, Trump said he would "substantially" raise tariffs on imported Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase and resale of sanctioned Russian oil on the open market.

Trump argued that India's practice of purchasing discounted Russian crude and re-selling it helps sustain Moscow’s wartime economy amid Western sanctions. The hike in duties signals a widening rift between New Delhi and Washington.

A SHADOWY FLEET OF ‘GHOST SHIPS’ IS FERRYING RUSSIAN OIL TO INDIAN PORTS

"India went from the highest tariffs ever. They will give us zero tariffs, and they're going to let us go in. But that's not good enough, because of what they're doing with oil," he said.

TRUMP HITS INDIA WITH 25% TARIFF OVER RUSSIA OIL PURCHASES

India, the world's fourth-largest economy, ran a trade deficit of nearly $46 billion with the U.S. in 2024, according to data complied by the U.S. Trade Representative.

Trump also recently raised the tariff on Canada, America's second-largest trading partner behind Mexico, from 25% to 35%.

Earlier this year, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian steel, automobiles and other products not covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Canada retaliated and imposed $43 billion worth of its own tariffs against U.S. goods.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The leading categories of bilateral trade between the U.S. and Canada include energy, motor vehicles, goods related to the aerospace sector and $30 billion in agricultural products.

FOX Business' Amanda Macias contributed to this report