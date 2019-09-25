Trump: Investigate Biden's 'millions and millions'

President Trump suggested lawmakers should press former Vice President Joe Biden for the same level of transparency they are expecting of him regarding the Biden family’s business dealings in countries including Ukraine and China.

During a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Trump said he told House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R.-CA), along with House Republicans, to “insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter” regarding the “millions and millions of dollars taken out very rapidly” from Ukraine and China while Biden was vice president. Earlier this year Hunter Biden stopped working for Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings where he served as a board member since May of 2014. The former vice president's son was reportedly making $50,000 a month.

Trump’s comments come after he released a transcript of a July phone call held with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – where some believe he pressured the leader to investigate the Biden’s business dealings in the country.

Responding to a question on trade from FOX Business reporter Kristina Partsinevelos, Trump continued to insist that China wanted to make a deal ahead of the thirteenth round of high-level discussions between the world’s two largest economies scheduled for next month.

“I think they want to make a deal, they’re losing their supply chain,” Trump said. “We have a lot of talks going on … companies are moving out of China and they’re moving to lots of other places, including the United States.”

The U.S. president also touted a number of deals struck with foreign countries during his meetings with members of the United Nations – including a deal with Japan, which he framed as a big win for U.S. farmers. When asked, however, whether NAFTA would be tossed out if Congress did not pass the USMCA, Trump declined to answer, saying that would be a “very interesting question.”

He also predicted that the U.S. would have a big deal with the United Kingdom, depending on the outcome of the Brexit situation.

