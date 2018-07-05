Trump: Job creation reached 3.4M since Election Day

President Trump boasted on Thursday about the growth of U.S. jobs while addressing supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Great Falls, Montana.

“We’ve created 3.4 million jobs since Election Day, which nobody can’t even believe,” Trump said at the rally.

The June jobs report that will be released Friday morning is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 195,000 jobs, according to economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

“Our economic policy can be summed up in three very simple, but beautiful words: jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.8%, the lowest since April 2000.

“Unemployment among women is at the lowest level it’s been in 65 years,” Trump said in Montana.

Average annual earnings are expected to rise by 0.3% in June, which would translate to an annual growth rate of 2.8%.

“People can go out, they can actually choose a job and they have wages that are rising,” Trump said.

The president also said three million people have been lifted off of food stamps since the election, a number he says will continue to rise.