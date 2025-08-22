Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump announces tariff investigation into furniture imports to restore U.S. manufacturing

President says probe will be completed within 50 days to determine tariff rates

President Trump announced on Friday that his administration is launching a probe into furniture imports to determine new tariff rates on pieces entering the country.

"I am pleased to announce that we are doing a major Tariff Investigation on Furniture coming into the United States," Trump posted to his Truth Social account Friday afternoon. "Within the next 50 days, that Investigation will be completed, and Furniture coming from other Countries into the United States will be Tariffed at a Rate yet to be determined."

CANADA LIFTS TARIFFS ON SOME US GOODS TO RESUME TRADE TALKS

The president noted that the investigation, along with the subsequent duties imposed, are aimed at reviving furniture manufacturing in states such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Michigan.

Trump returns from Scotland at White House

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.  ( Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union," Trump added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

TRUMP'S TARIFF REVENUE HAS SKYROCKETED IN JUST A FEW MONTHS, SOARING PAST 2024 LEVELS

Close-up of a luxurious table corner

FILE PHOTO: The corner of a table is pictured here. (iStock / iStock)

Earlier this month, Trump touted a "beautiful" surge in tariff revenues on imported goods, crediting his administration's trade policies for a flood of cash into the U.S. economy.

TRUMP'S HIGHER TARIFFS GO INTO EFFECT ON DOZENS OF COUNTRIES

Treasury Department building

A February 6, 2025, photo shows the U.S. Treasury in Washington, DC.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The U.S. collected more than $29 billion in tariff revenues in July, the highest monthly total this year. According to the Treasury Department’s latest "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" data, released on Aug. 19, total tariff revenues have reached $158.3 billion for the fiscal year. 

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.