Trump to inaugurate new Rose Garden patio with dinner for top tech leaders — with one conspicuous omission

President Donald Trump is slated to host tech figures for the first event at the revamped White House Rose Garden on Thursday night, but one of the nation's preeminent business magnates, Elon Musk, is not on the invite list, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta founder, chair and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are on the list, according to The Hill, which indicated that it obtained the list.

Some of the others in the mix include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the outlet reported.

BILL GATES MET WITH TRUMP TO TALK' IMPORATNCE OF US GLOBAL HEALTH PROGRAMS AND HEALTH RESEARCH': SPOX

"The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle noted in a statement, according to the outlet. "The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio."

First lady Melania Trump will host an AI-related event on Thursday.

She "will host a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education today alongside members of the Task Force and private sector leaders from American industry," according to a press release.

"I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration—and I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America," the first lady noted, according to the release.

TRUMP ISSUES ULTIMATUM, THREATENING TARIFFS OVER DIGITAL TAXES AND REGULATIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But, as leaders and parents we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children," she said.