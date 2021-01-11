Would impeaching Trump slow down Biden push for coronavirus relief?

House Democrats are moving full speed ahead with plans to impeach President Trump over his role in sparking last Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

But the move by House Democrats – which would force a Senate impeachment trial – could have potential repercussions for President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration, which takes power in nine days.

Such a trial – which likely wouldn't start before Jan. 20, the date of Biden’s inauguration – could delay the Senate confirmation of the president-elect’s Cabinet nominations. And it could slow down congressional passage of the item at the top of Biden’s to-do list: a major coronavirus relief bill.

The Senate could also potentially wait a few months to hold the trial, in order to act first on Biden's first 100 days priorities. Biden on Friday declined to weigh in on the move by House Democrats to impeach Trump.

While he emphasized that Trump "isn't fit to hold the job” as president, Biden said "I'm focused on the virus, the vaccine and economic growth. What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide," when asked by reporters if he supported such moves.

"We’re going to do our job, and the Congress can decide how to proceed with theirs," he added. "That's a decision for the Congress to make. I'm focused on my job."

Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that “a precondition to bringing the country together is Trump getting out of office. The fastest way that’s going to happen is for the president-elect to be inaugurated in 12 days.”

But Psaki didn’t bite when asked during a conference call with reporters if the incoming administration was concerned that impeaching Trump would get in the way of Biden’s agenda.

“I don’t think I’m going to weigh into the game of [whether it’s] helpful or hurtful,” she answered.

But a source close to Biden’s transition team told Fox News that such concerns do exist among leading aides to the incoming president, noting that getting the Biden agenda passed with razor-thin Democratic majorities in the House and Senate was already a challenge even before adding a Trump impeachment into the mix.