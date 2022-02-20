Trump hauls in over $7 million in January, with nearly $124 million in his coffers

EXCLUSIVE – Former President Donald Trump’s standing as the most prolific fundraiser in the Republican Party remains firmly intact.

The former president’s fundraising committees raked in $7.2 million in January, according to figures shared first with FOX Business on Sunday evening.

And Trump’s Save America PAC, Save America JFC (joint fundraising committee) and MAGA PAC report ending January with a massive $123.8 million cash on hand.

The latest fundraising figures are another indicator that 13 months removed from the White House, Trump remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP as he continues to play a kingmaker’s role in Republican primaries and teases another presidential run in 2024.

"2022 is here and President Donald J. Trump’s political organizations are positioned to carry his America First message into battleground races across the nation," Taylor Budowich, communications director for the former president and the Save America PAC, told FOX Business in a statement.

In another sign of Trump’s grassroots fundraising prowess, his committees’ average donation in January was $32. Trump’s team also reports a total of 228,090 contributions last month, with 98.5% of those donations under $200.

Trump hauled in $51 million during the second half of last year, and finished 2021 with $122 million in his coffers. The fact that Trump’s cash on hand jumped less than $2 million while raising over $7 million last month is a sign that the former president’s committees are starting to spend the money they’ve raised.

While Trump’s fundraising is unprecedented for a former president, so are the number of endorsements he’s made so far this cycle. To date, Trump’s backed more than 100 candidates in races for governor, senator, all the way down the ballot.

"While fundraising continues to grow, President Trump is committed to investing in his movement to ensure the MAGA Ticket is propelled to victory on Election Day," Budowich highlighted. "Unlike any Republican before him, President Trump continues to bring in an unprecedented number of new dollars and new donors into the movement, an effort that benefits candidates and causes up and down the ballot."

Due to the tremendous amount of political activity during an election year, and with different states having different filing requirements, Trump’s political committees say they’re updating their reporting schedule now that 2022 is underway. Save America PAC says it is now filing monthly reports with the Federal Election Commission, with Save America JFC and MAPGA PAC filing quarterly reports.