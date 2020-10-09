Big business CEOs give Trump 5 times as much money as Biden

Top CEOs have doled out nearly $2.5 million to fill the reelection coffers of President Trump and other Republican candidates, donating nearly five times as much to pro-Trump super PACs and the Republican National Committee as to Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

The money comes from 15 top executives from the S&P 500. The top donor is Jeffrey Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange, whose wife, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, is battling to keep her seat in Congress. Sprecher spent over $1.2 million, giving to GOP PACS America First Action, Trump Victory and Donald J. Trump for President, according to a data analysis by Market Watch.

Another top donor is Sheldon Adelson, head of Las Vegas Sands and a longtime Republican cash contributor. Adelson shelled out $586,200 in donations supporting Trump.

Other notable CEOs supporting the president include Safra Catz of Oracle, Jayson Adair of Copart, former Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan and William Hornbuckle of MGM Resorts International.

Meanwhile, Biden drummed up support from double the number of CEOs but raked in significantly less than Trump.

In all, top execs from Disney, Merck, Nielsen Holdings, Nike, Netflix and more contributed $536,100 to Biden’s campaign committee, the Democratic National Committee, or pro-Biden super PACs.

Many of the companies defended their CEOs' contributions, describing them as "personal decisions" by company executives, Market Watch reported.

