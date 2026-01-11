Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

Trump set to interview this final candidate before naming next Fed chair

Bessent says BlackRock's Rick Rieder expected to meet with Trump soon as decision looms

close
Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian joins 'Mornings with Maria' to share his bullish market predictions entering 2026 and how the upcoming selection of a new Fed chair could impact the economy. video

Trump shares list of four in the running to become the next Fed chair

Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian joins 'Mornings with Maria' to share his bullish market predictions entering 2026 and how the upcoming selection of a new Fed chair could impact the economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Donald Trump has one more interview to do before naming America's next leader at the Federal Reserve.

Speaking at the Minnesota Economic Club, where he also addressed a sweeping fraud scandal that has drawn national attention, Bessent said BlackRock Global Fixed Income Chief Investment Officer Rick Rieder is expected to interview with Trump soon.

POWELL DECLINES TO WEIGH IN ON POTENTIAL SUCCESSORS AS TRUMP EYES NEXT FED CHAIR

The next Fed chair would assume one of the most influential posts in U.S. economic policymaking, overseeing interest-rate decisions and the central bank’s efforts to keep inflation in check.

Trump has narrowed his shortlist to four candidates as he approaches a final decision on leadership at the Federal Reserve: Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, Christopher Waller and Rick Rieder.

Rick Rieder, CIO of BlackRock, speaks to reporters during a television interview on Bloomberg.

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fixed income for BlackRock, will meet with President Donald Trump soon to discuss the role at the Federal Reserve. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The appointment to lead the world’s most powerful central bank comes as persistently high living costs test Trump’s economic agenda

The Federal Reserve, which sets borrowing costs and influences inflation, remains one of the most consequential institutions for Americans’ day-to-day affordability.

FROM MORTGAGES TO CAR LOANS: HOW AFFORDABILITY RISES AND FALLS WITH THE FED

Kevin Hassett is Trump’s top economic adviser and a loyal defender of the administration’s policies. He currently serves as director of the White House’s National Economic Council, and held two senior roles during Trump’s first term and advised the president on economic policy during the 2024 campaign.

A side by side photo of Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh.

 A side by side photo of Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh. (Anna Moneymaker/Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kevin Warsh, a former Morgan Stanley banker, has emerged as a vocal critic of current Fed leadership, sharpening his attacks as he positioned himself as a potential replacement for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He became the youngest person to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has repeatedly called for rate cuts, a move that aligns, in part, with Trump's demands. Of the candidates, he is considered the veteran academic of the group. He has also reiterated the importance of maintaining an independent Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller walks the hallway of the Federal Reserve.

Christopher Waller, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has previously called for rate cuts, a move that aligns, in part, with President Donald Trump. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powell is expected to finish his term in May 2026. He was appointed to the role by Trump in 2017.

Bessent, who helped shape Trump's shortlist for the Fed’s top job, said Trump is expected to announce his decision by the end of the month.