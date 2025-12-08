Trump greenlights Nvidia AI chip exports to China, touts 25% US share

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S. will permit Nvidia to export its artificial-intelligence (AI) chips to China and other countries, partially reversing a Biden-era restriction on high-end chip exports.

Trump said the U.S. will gain a 25% share from the H200 chip exports and that the trade will be closely monitored to safeguard national security.

"I have informed President Xi, of China, that the United States will allow Nvidia to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China, and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"President Xi responded positively! $25% will be paid to the United States of America," Trump added. "This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers. "

In a statement to Fox News, Nvidia welcomed the decision, which comes after the company urged better U.S.-China trade relations following a Biden-era ban on its most advanced AI chips.

"We applaud President Trump's decision to allow America's chip industry to compete to support high paying jobs and manufacturing in America," an Nvidia spokesperson said. "Offering H200 to approved commercial customers, vetted by the Department of Commerce, strikes a thoughtful balance that is great for America."

The H200 chips are high-performance processors made by Nvidia that help run artificial intelligence programs, like chatbots, machine learning and data-center tasks.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration’s 2022 rules that limited exports of advanced AI chips and semiconductors to China over national security concerns. The restrictions mainly targeted Nvidia's previous generation of high-end chips, such as the A100 and H100, to prevent China from gaining a technological edge.

He said the rules slowed innovation and forced companies to produce "degraded" lower-performance chip versions that companies were allowed to sell under the export controls.

"The Biden Administration forced our Great Companies to spend BILLIONS OF DOLLARS building ‘degraded’ products that nobody wanted, a terrible idea that slowed Innovation, and hurt the American Worker," Trump said. "That Era is OVER! We will protect National Security, create American Jobs, and keep America’s lead in AI."

"NVIDIA’s U.S. Customers are already moving forward with their incredible, highly advanced Blackwell chips, and soon, Rubin, neither of which are part of this deal. My Administration will always put America FIRST. The Department of Commerce is finalizing the details, and the same approach will apply to AMD, Intel, and other GREAT American Companies. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has long called for improved U.S.-China trade relations, emphasizing that access to the Chinese market is vital for American competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

"It is clear that we really need America to go back into the Chinese market to be able to compete there," Huang previously said. "It's good for the American people. It's good for the American tech stack. It's also good that [we're] able to compete in China so that we could also win around the world."