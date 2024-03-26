Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Trump bond break could foreshadow favorable treatment by appeals court

The decision to slash the $454M bond suggest the appeals court could reduce the judgment against him

close
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Trump's Truth Social stocks soaring on the first trading day and how Biden and Democrats have rooted against his financial success as he faces various legal woes. video

Biden campaign calls Trump 'Broke Don' as stock soars

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Trump's Truth Social stocks soaring on the first trading day and how Biden and Democrats have rooted against his financial success as he faces various legal woes.

An appeals court decision to allow former President Donald Trump to pay only a fraction of his $454 million bond in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James could foreshadow a decision from the appeals court to reduce the judgment, some legal experts say. 

A New York state appeals court ordered Monday that the bond requirement be slashed from $454 million to $175 million.

"Given that the law requires a bond in the full amount of the judgment, seeing the appellate court sidestep that law and lower the amount suggests a degree of concern about the magnitude of the judgment," said attorney Adam Pollock, a former assistant attorney general in New York.  

TRUMP MEDIA SHARES SURGE IN MARKET DEBUT

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at 40 Wall Street after his court hearing to determine the date of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York City on March 25, 2024. (Charly Triballeau / Getty Images)

Trump could still be saddled with the near half-a-billion dollar judgment if he loses the appeal, but a decision is several months away. The appellate court ordered lawyers to prepare the appeal for the September term, which means the oral arguments will likely take place sometime that month. 

TRUMP' $454M JUDGMENT BOND SLASHED BY MORE THAN HALF IN APPEALS COURT RULING

"The court has no set timetable for decisions, but historically it has tended to issue decisions about four to six weeks after oral argument is held," said appellate lawyer Brian Ginsberg, a former assistant New York State Solicitor General, who also noted the court has discretion to extend the timeline.  

"We’ll likely have to wait until the fall, and perhaps early winter, to see how the appeal ultimately plays out," Ginsberg said. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing on March 25, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Some doubt a decision will be issued ahead of the election.  

"The perception of a rush job - especially affirming the judgment - risks making the court seem political," said attorney Steve Cohen, former Chief of Staff to then-New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo. "That’s something to be avoided on the eve of an election of great import." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Each of the five appellate judges that signed onto Monday’s order were appointed by Democratic governors. Each also ran for trial court judge, an elected office, as a Democrat. A different panel of judges could hear Trump’s appeal in September, legal experts say.