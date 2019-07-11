Trump's expected to announce an executive action related to US Census

President Trump is expected to make an announcement on an "executive action" as it relates to the census, FOX Business has confirmed.

Earlier this week the president talked up the possibility of an Executive Order, as the Supreme Court has recently kicked the matter back to a lower court.

“So we’ll see what happens. We could also add an addition on so we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision. So we’re working on a lot things, including an executive order” said Trump.

