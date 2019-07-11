Search

WATCH LIVE: Fed Chair Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee

More | Dismiss

Trump's expected to announce an executive action related to US Census

By PoliticsFOXBusiness

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence and attorney Misty Marris on how the Department of Justice is still exploring options to add the Trump citizenship question to the 2020 census.video

DOJ still exploring options to add citizenship question to census: Report

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence and attorney Misty Marris on how the Department of Justice is still exploring options to add the Trump citizenship question to the 2020 census.

President Trump is expected to make an announcement on an "executive action" as it relates to the census, FOX Business has confirmed.

Continue Reading Below

Earlier this week the president talked up the possibility of an Executive Order, as the Supreme Court has recently kicked the matter back to a lower court.

“So we’ll see what happens. We could also add an addition on so we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision.  So we’re working on a lot things, including an executive order” said Trump.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP