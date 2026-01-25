Trump expected to share new details of 'Trump accounts' savings program this week

President Donald Trump is expected to share more details this week about the highly-anticipated "Trump accounts," an initiative that would set up newborns with a government-funded investment program.

Trump will headline an event on Wednesday at the Department of Treasury alongside senior administration officials and key stakeholders.

‘TRUMP ACCOUNTS,’ EXPLAINED: WHO QUALIFIES, HOW THEY WORK AND WHEN YOU CAN CLAIM

Tucked inside the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the accounts function much like traditional long-term investment vehicles, but with rules specifically designed to protect young savers.

Available only to those under 18, they’re funded through federal seed money, private contributions from families and, when applicable, supplemental deposits from employers or nonprofit organizations.

A Trump account can be opened for any child under 18 years old who has a valid Social Security number. An authorized adult, typically a parent, guardian, adult sibling or grandparent, must be the one to establish the account.

MICHAEL AND SUSAN DELL DONATE $6.25B TO FUND 'TRUMP ACCOUNTS'

The program is scheduled to become available in mid-2026, with initial contributions occurring after July 4. Parents of babies born in 2025 through 2028 may open an account by completing IRS Form 4547, which has not yet been issued by the IRS, or by enrolling via the online portal at TrumpAccounts.gov.

After the application is received, the Department of the Treasury will initiate the account activation process.

Treasury will make a one-time $1,000 deposit into every eligible child’s Trump account.

Individuals can also contribute up to $5,000 per year to the account. In addition, funds from another Trump account may be rolled over, meaning money already held in one Trump account can be transferred directly into a new or different Trump account without counting toward the annual contribution limit.

Employers participating in a Trump account program may contribute up to $2,500 per year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, the rules governing how these accounts will actually operate are still being written, and many key details remain unsettled.

So far, the IRS has issued only preliminary guidance and is now seeking public input — a formal process that allows parents, financial experts, companies and advocacy groups to weigh in before the regulations are finalized.

The comment period runs through Feb. 20, 2026, meaning many aspects of the program are still subject to change.