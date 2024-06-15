Trump encourages voters to write ‘no tax on tips’ on restaurant receipts

Former President Trump on Friday encouraged his voters to write on restaurant receipts to spread the word of his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips.

Trump made the remarks at an event celebrating his 78th birthday in West Palm Beach with members of Club 47.

The former president told the crowd that as part of his plan for further tax cuts, he would eliminate taxes on tips for "restaurant workers, hospitality workers and anyone else that gets tips."

"No tax on tips, okay? It’s done. Done. And we need to spread the word so that every time you leave a tip for the next five months, you put on the receipt, vote for Trump, because there’s no tax on tips," Trump said.

Trump first proposed the idea of eliminating taxes on tips during a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Trump reiterated these ideas while addressing the "People’s Convention" of Turning Point Action in Michigan on Saturday.

"I have announced that I will eliminate taxes on gifts for restaurant workers and hospitality workers. And anyone else who relies on tips, no more taxes on tips! None," Trump said, noting that Kid Rock had taken up the suggestion to write on restaurant receipts.

Kid Rock shared a picture of his receipt from Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, for which he left a $400 tip.

"A vote for Trump is a vote for no tax on tips!" the musician wrote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also shared a post on X, showing a photo of her receipt for which she left a $120 tip.

"Vote Trump! No tax on tips!!" Greene wrote on the receipt.

Trump told the crowd Friday that restaurant workers, hotel workers, and caddies would most benefit.

"I think it's going to be a great thing. You know they earned it," Trump said, adding: "somebody does a good job is supposed to pay tax on it. So, we're ending that immediately, effective immediately when we get in."