Trump encourages foreign companies to bring manufacturing experts to train US workers: 'We welcome them'

President Donald Trump on Sunday encouraged foreign companies investing in the U.S. to temporarily bring in their experts, a move he said would both attract foreign investment and help train American workers in manufacturing complex products.

Trump said that foreign companies building "extremely complex" products — such as ships, computers, trains and semiconductors — should bring in experts from their own countries for a "period of time" as a way to transfer knowledge to U.S. workers.

"When foreign companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other "things," come into the United States with massive investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products, as they phase out of our country, and back into their land," Trump posted to his Truth Social account.

The President — noting that the move would also encourage foreign companies to invest in America — argued that the U.S. must relearn how to manufacture items it once created frequently, citing shipbuilding as an example.

"If we didn’t do this, all of that massive investment will never come in the first place — chips, semiconductors, computers, ships, trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore," Trump said. "For example, shipbuilding, where we used to build a ship a day and now, we barely build a ship a year."

Trump also noted that he does not want to "frighten off" or discourage foreign nations from investing in the U.S.

"We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own ‘game,’ sometime into the not too distant future!" Trump added.

The Truth Social post follows shortly after the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it will quickly decide whether most of Trump's sweeping tariffs — a key part of his economic agenda — are legal.

Earlier this month, Trump claimed that tariffs are driving more than $15 trillion in new U.S. investment and that if courts should strike them down, the U.S. would likely become a "Third World Nation."