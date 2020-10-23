Eric Trump: 'Polls are wrong,' Trump enthusiasm is massive compared to Biden

Eric Trump, who has been campaigning for his father, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo he's never seen the kind of enthusiasm for President Trump than he's seen in recent weeks.

Responding to national polls that show Joe Biden leading Trump just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the president's son claimed the polls are wrong.

"We're going to work like we've never worked before and we're going to win this," the Trump Organization executive vice president said on "Mornings with Maria."

Traveling to Pittsburgh, Penn., Thursday, Trump said he visited a bakery selling sweets for each candidate, and noted the business said they sold over 13,500 Trump cookies versus 1,900 for Biden.

"I've never seen enthusiasm, I've never seen love like we see right now," he said in comparison to 2016. "People in this country love my father. They love what he's done. They love the lifestyle that he gave up to do this for America and the guy's done a phenomenal job."

Trump and Biden faced off in their final presidential debate Thursday night.

"Biden really hurt himself yesterday with the oil and gas comment," Eric Trump said.

"It's the difference between a guy that's stuck in his basement and doesn't understand the real world versus a guy who really understands this country," he said.

Biden denied getting a cent of foreign money when the topic of the Hunter Biden emails came up, but Eric Trump said the same standard would not apply to him.

"If I sent a text like that, I'd be in jail for the rest of my adult life," Eric Trump said. "They've got to get to the bottom of it because it's really, really bad."

He added, "I think also the fact that the FBI was sitting on the computer for literally months and months and months and hasn't brought this up despite them trying to take my father down over fake Russia collusion tells you everything you need to know."

