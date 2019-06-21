Trump called off Iran strike based on Intel community facts: Gen. Keane

Gen. Jack Keane said on Friday that U.S. military action against Iran was on the table, then called off after last minute intel confirmed President Trump’s instinct that Iran's drone strike down was a “mistake.”

“The president planned to conduct a strike – directed that strike — and it was largely against the means that delivered the blow to knock down our drone. In other words, radar missile commander control, etc. But they received additional information that followed the president’s instincts,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Trump condemned Iran for shooting down a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz, but said he found it “hard to believe it was intentional.”

“They made a very big mistake,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Thursday.

According to Keane, the intelligence community later got information that confirmed President Trump’s disposition.

“The Iranian national leadership was furious with the tactical commander who shot down the drone because they clearly did not want that provocation to take place,” he said. “Based on those facts, new information to the president, he called off the strike. And I don’t think there will be a re-attack based on now the conclusion by the intelligence community that this was not the national leadership’s intention to conduct this provocation.”

Trump on Friday tweeted that a strike on Iran was “cocked and loaded” before calling it off.

