Trump donating $100K of salary to National Park Service to 'repair and restore' national monuments

President Trump announced Friday he is donating his $100,000 quarterly presidential salary to the National Park Service to “repair and restore” national monuments.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!!”

For the last two quarters, the president, who is paid $400,000 annually, donated his salary to coronavirus relief.

TRUMP SIGNS LANDMARK GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT

Earlier this month Trump signed a landmark national parks bill, the Great American Outdoors Act. The bipartisan bill will pay for repairs to the National Park System, permanently finance the Land and Water Conservation Fund and create thousands of jobs. The bill is the biggest for parks since President Theodore Roosevelt's administration in the early 1900s, Trump said as he signed it.

WHAT IS THE GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT?

The National Park Service accounts for 84 million acres of land at 400 different sites, but as of 2019, they were due for $11.9 billion in deferred maintenance and repairs. The bill will direct up to $6.65 billion to priority fixes and up to $3 billion for agencies such as the Fish and Wildlife Service.

In addition, the bill will allocate $900 million each year to the conservation fund. The program, which has existed for half a century, has been plagued by funding shortfalls.