Trump criticizes Denmark, European allies for not contributing enough to NATO

President Trump slammed Denmark and other European allies on Wednesday for not paying their fair share in NATO spending.

“Denmark is only at 1.35% of GDP for NATO spending,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “They are a wealthy country and should be at 2%. We protect Europe and yet, only 8 of the 28 NATO countries are at the 2% mark. The United States is at a much, much higher level than that.”

Trump also said he was able to get the countries to agree to pay “one hundred billion dollars more,” but still said that sum is “way short” of what they should be contributing.

“Because of me, these countries have agreed to pay ONE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS more - but still way short of what they should pay for the incredible military protection provided. Sorry!” he tweeted.