Trump claims coronavirus vaccine could be delivered next month

President Trump indicated a coronavirus vaccine could be available next month during a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The president noted that three vaccines are in the final stages of clinical trials.

“Under Operation Warp Speed we remain on track to produce a safe and effective vaccine in that record time that we talked about,” Trump said in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. “It will be delivered before, in my opinion, before the end of the year – but it really might even be delivered before the end of October.”

TRUMP PLEDGES TO CREATE MILLIONS OF US JOBS IF REELECTED

The president denied the timing had anything to do with the election, but that it would be nice because “we want to save people.”

Trump specifically mentioned Pfizer, which he said is expecting results from ongoing trials within the coming weeks.

The company did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment on whether it was on track to potentially meet that timeline.

Pfizer’s CEO said this week that it should know whether its vaccine works in October, at which time it would immediately seek approval, as reported by Reuters.

Other companies that are conducting large clinical trials include Moderna and AstraZeneca.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, however, has cautioned against rushing the widespread distribution of a potential vaccine that has not proven safe and effective in large trials.

In terms of the virus itself, Trump called it a “disgrace” and indicated that China could have stopped it from spreading to the rest of the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS