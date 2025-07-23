Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve
Published

Trump continues dragging 'stubborn' Powell, demanding rate cuts: 'Just doesn't get it'

'The Board should act, but they don’t have the Courage to do so!' Trump declared

U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to resign over not lowering interest rates and spending $2.5B on building renovations. video

President Donald Trump issued a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning in which he persisted in his public campaign to pressure Jerome Powell — chair of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System — and his colleagues to slash interest rates.

"Housing in our Country is lagging because Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell refuses to lower Interest Rates. Families are being hurt because Interest Rates are too high, and even our Country is having to pay a higher Rate than it should be because of 'Too Late,'" the president declared in the post.

"Our Rate should be three points lower than they are, saving us $1 Trillion per year (as a Country). This stubborn guy at the Fed just doesn't get it — Never did, and never will. The Board should act, but they don't have the Courage to do so!" Trump added.

A LOOK AT THE UNFOLDING BATTLE BETWEEN TRUMP AND POWELL OVER FED POLICY

Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Captiol Hill on June 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

While Trump has been beating the drum for rate cuts and repeatedly hammering Powell, so far, his strident demands have gone unheeded. 

The last time the Federal Open Market Committee decided to decrease the target range for the federal funds rate was in December, back when then-President Joe Biden was still in office.

TOP TRUMP OFFICIAL SLATED TO INSPECT FED'S $2.5B RENOVATION AMID COST SCRUTINY

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., discusses why Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should resign on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

Trump referred to Powell as a "stubborn mule and a stupid person," during remarks last month.

While he tapped Powell for the Fed chair role during his first term in office, the president has indicated that he regrets making that move.

POWELL SHARES WHAT IT WOULD TAKE FOR HIM TO LEAVE THE FED, BOOK REVEALS

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the June CPI report and President Donald Trump calling on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates on 'The Bottom Line.' video

"'Too Late,' and the Fed, are choking out the housing market with their high rate, making it difficult for people, especially the young, to buy a house. He is truly one of my worst appointments. Sleepy Joe saw how bad he was and reappointed him anyway - And the Fed Board has done nothing to stop this ‘numbskull’ from hurting so many people," Trump said in a post on Truth Social last week.

"In many ways the Board is equally to blame! The USA is Rockin’, there is VERY LOW INFLATION, and we deserve to be at 1%, saving One Trillion Dollars a year on Interest Costs. I can’t tell you how dumb Too Late is - So bad for our Country!" he added.