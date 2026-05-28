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Trump claims Vance’s anti-fraud task force could ‘save Social Security’ and balance budget

Donald Trump claims a new fraud task force led by JD Vance can eliminate billions in waste to balance the budget and save Social Security

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Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., commends Vice President JD Vance’s leadership of the federal anti-fraud task force on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

Vance’s anti-fraud task force sees ‘tremendous success,’ uncovers billions in stolen benefits

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., commends Vice President JD Vance’s leadership of the federal anti-fraud task force on ‘The Evening Edit.’

The anti-fraud task force being led by Vice President JD Vance may balance the budget and could help save Social Security, President Donald Trump said during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"I think we have a chance to save Social Security without doing anything to it," Trump said. "We’re going to make our Social Security so strong."

Trump stated Vance had uncovered enough fraud that it may be able to fund the program. This comes as the federal government has warned that Social Security could be depleted by the 2030s.

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President Donald Trump at a Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump leads a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025.  (Getty Images)

"The numbers that we’re finding out — we have great people in Social Security. We’re going to make our Social Security so strong, so good, that you’ve never seen anything like it," Trump said. "We’re going to protect, I said right from the beginning, we’re going to protect our people in Social Security."

Trump reiterated that he wants to protect the crucial entitlement program, while Vance credited Trump for the task force's success.

"The fact that we have dedicated presidential leadership is really what’s made this possible, because it does require — we’ve got great people around the table — but sometimes these agencies don’t know how to work together at the lower level, and that’s one of the things we’ve had to turn on and force with the fraud task force," Vance said.

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President Trump and a Social Security care and check

President Donald Trump said his anti-fraud task force could help save Social Security during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting. (Getty Images)

According to the most recent estimates, Social Security is projected to become insolvent in 2032, which could trigger automatic benefit cuts. The program is primarily funded by payroll taxes on current workers and their employers.

During Wednesday's meeting, Trump said the task force has already identified "billions and billions and billions" worth of fraud, noting that if the initiative "does really great, we’ll have a balanced budget without having to do anything."

"Everybody was getting rich, and I think we have a chance to save Social Security without doing anything to it," Trump said. "Just the numbers of fraudulent people on Social Security — people that are 115 years old, 125 years old, getting payments. It’s funny."

US dollar bills with Social Security check

The Trump administration is reportedly considering "everything" when it comes to avoiding Social Security insolvency, Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano says. (Getty Images/iStock)

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Vance was named to head the anti-fraud effort in March. The Trump administration has stated that the initiative was launched as some states have failed to combat entitlement fraud that has benefited illegal immigrants.