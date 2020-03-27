Trump, China's Xi discussed coronavirus Thursday night

President Trump spoke with China's President Xi about the coronavirus on Thursday night.

China's foreign ministry said President Xi told Trump that he hopes the United States will take substantive action to improve bilateral ties and that China was willing to support the United States in dealing with the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights, for fear travelers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters.

Thursday's 55 new cases were down from 67 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday, that brings the total infections to 81,340, as five new deaths raised the toll to 3,292.