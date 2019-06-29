Trump says meeting with China went ‘far better than expected’

President Trump on Saturday touted the success of his “great meeting” at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the leaders agreed to restart trade talks

The meeting exceeded expectations, Trump said, tweeting that it went “far better than expected.” The president also elaborated on the compromises he made with Xi.

“I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate,” Trump wrote. “China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large amounts of agricultural product from our great Farmers.”

He also spoke about his previous announcement regarding the Chinese tech giant Huawei, in which he gave U.S. suppliers the okay to sell components to the company.

"At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security," Trump tweeted. "Importantly, we have opened up negotiations again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one."

Last month, Huawei was placed on a blacklist that effectively barred U.S. companies from supplying it with computer chips, software and other components without government approval. Several firms, including Facebook, Google and Panasonic, cut business ties with Huawei at the time. The Trump administration has previously said Huawei is a national security issue, not a trade problem.

Trump went on to express optimism about the kickstarted talks, as well as the U.S.’s relationship with China, which he said “continues to be a very good one.”

"The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed," he said. "I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China."

Trump also talked about his trip to South Korea and mentioned his plans there for the day, which included a visit to the Demilitarized Zone.

“I am in South Korea now. President Moon and I have ‘toasted’ our new Trade Deal, a far better one for us than that which it replaced,” he wrote. “Today I will visit with, and speak to, our Troops - and also go the the DMZ (long planned). My meeting with President Moon went very well!”

Trump on Friday also mentioned his trip to the DMZ, while expressing interest in a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Fox Business’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.