Trump offers to meet Kim Jong Un at DMZ while in South Korea

President Trump took to Twitter once again on Saturday about his trip to South Korea, after reiterating his interest in a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Continue Reading Below

The president’s remark came after he was in Osaka, Japan for the G20 summit. Trump arrived in South Korea on Saturday. While there, he is scheduled to visit the Korean demilitarized zone between the North and the South.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” Trump tweeted. “While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Advertisement

While in Japan, Trump said at a news conference that he was “literally visiting the DMZ,” but wasn’t sure whether Kim would meet him.

In his tweet, Trump also acknowledged his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The meeting between the two world leaders resulted in an agreement to restart trade talks. The two leaders have agreed to a new cease-fire in the more than year-long trade war. Part of the resolution includes the U.S. holding off on threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump said in exchange for the tariff hold, China has agreed to purchase a “tremendous amount” of American agricultural products.

Fox News’ Judson Berger contributed to this report.