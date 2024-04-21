Trump campaign spent $4 million on his legal fees in March as Biden’s cash lead widens

Former President Trump's campaign spent $4 million on his legal fees in March alone as President Biden's cash lead continues to grow.

Trump's legal battles have already taken a sizable chunk out of his 2024 war chest, and his cases are only just now starting to hit courtrooms. The FEC data, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, shows that Trump's campaign and related political groups have spent $66 million in legal-related costs since early 2023.

The Save America leadership PAC reportedly spent nearly all the funds it took in on various legal fees, though Trump's campaign says the funds went to more than just Trump's cases.

"Save America also covers a very active and robust post-Presidency office and other various expenses not related to fighting the illegal witch-hunts perpetrated by Crooked Joe Biden," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told WSJ.

Nevertheless, the campaign and related PACs reported $97.2 million cash on hand at the end of March. Of that, $44.6 million is held by the campaign.

Biden is far ahead of Trump in this regard, with his campaign alone reporting $85.5 million cash on hand in its end-of-month filing, according to the New York Times.

"The money we are raising is historic, and it’s going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election," Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a statement in early April. "It’s a stark contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees."

Historically, Trump has seen fundraising boosts when news centers on any of his four indictments. The former president spent all of last week in a Manhattan courtroom as his legal team prepares to grapple with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments sent to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

The case is expected to last roughly two months, and three more cases remain to be litigated afterward.