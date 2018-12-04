Trump calls US defense spending ‘crazy’

The president is finally coming around to a more libertarian view of military spending, tweeting on Monday, quote:

Continue Reading Below

"I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race. The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!"

$716 billion a year isn't just crazy, it's bat crap crazy!

But, the president is known to be of "two minds" when it comes to this issue, as evidenced by some earlier statements on D.O.D. funding:

When I say the president is of two minds, I think one of them is a regulation-slashing, unorthodox visionary who is breathing new life into moldy sails. The other mind is the love/hate child of Amanda Bynes and Heather Locklear. Yes, it is my evil twin theory because nothing else explains the diametric opposition between rationality and instability exhibited by this president on the exact same issues.

Advertisement

Take for example what he tweeted about former White House aide and reality TV star contestant, Omarosa. When she left the White House last year, Trump tweeted:

"Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success."

Then the president had a change of heart when Omarosa started saying unsavory things about him this summer, tweeting:

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

But Omarosa was just a reality TV hanger-on. What about more serious people?

Then after meeting "little rocket man" in Singapore this summer, the president called him a "talented negotiator," and at this year's U.N. address, Trump praised Kim for his "courage."

Is one man capable of such extraordinary temperamental swings? I'm no psychiatrist, and I'm certainly not a crime novelist, but we clearly have a rogue doppleganger trying to soil our strudel!

If the evil twin can be banished to Gitmo so the nice, smart president can steady the helm, we will see gentle military reductions and perhaps entitelment reform to go right along with the reclassification of cannabis and the termination of the Federal Reserve. Or we'll just try to keep up with the president who is clearly busy fighting himself.