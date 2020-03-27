Trump calls up reserves for coronavirus 'battle'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump signed an order Friday returning some members of the armed forces reserve to active duty in order to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The order authorizes the secretaries of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Homeland Security to recall as many as 1 million members of the Ready Reserve to active duty for up to two years.

“This will allow us to mobilize medical disaster emergency response personnel to help wage our battle against the virus,” Trump said. “We have a lot of people, retirees, great military people, they're coming back in.”

USNS COMFORT DOCKING IN NYC MONDAY

There were an estimated 580,000 plus reservists in the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force in 2018, according to Statista. Adding the Army National Guard brings those totals up to over 900,000. These figures do not include military retired from the reserves or active service.

The Navy has already deployed one hospital ship to Los Angeles and is sending another to New York City. The military is also providing temporary hospitals for hard-hit areas.

US AIRMEN RETRIEVE CORONAVIRUS SWABS FROM ITALY TO RAMP UP TESTING

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Ready Reserve includes the reservists who are most often called to active duty, the Associated Press reported. They will likely be used to fill gaps as the military deploys field hospitals.

In recent days more than 10,000 members of the National Guard have been mobilized to help state officials with coronavirus response actions.

Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency on March 13. As of Friday, the U.S. was leading the world with more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 1,500 people have died from the virus in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS