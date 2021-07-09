Trump calls for GOP pullout from Biden’s $1.2T mega-spending talks: ‘You’re just being played’

Former President Donald Trump called Friday night for Senate Republicans to withdraw from negotiations over President Biden’s $1.2 trillion spending proposal, warning that "RINO Republicans" were "just being played by the Radical Left Democrats."

"They will give you nothing!" Trump warned in his message, which was distributed by email under the banner of Trump’s "Save America" organization.

"Very important that Senate Republicans not allow our hard-earned tax reductions to be terminated or amended in an upward trajectory in any way, shape or form," Trump wrote.

"They should not be making deals on increasing taxes for the fake infrastructure proposals being put forward by Democrats, almost all of which goes to the ridiculous Green New Deal Marxist agenda," Trump continued, referring to the signature climate-change package of proposals from far-left Democrat U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

"Keep the Trump Administration tax cuts just as they are," Trump advised. "Do not allow tax increases. Thinking about it, I have never seen anything so easy to win politically. Also, RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure deal – you are just being played by the Radical Left Democrats – they will give you nothing!"

Trump’s message came after recent Biden visits to the Midwest to seek support for his spending plan – and to back congressional Democrats who may need help for the 2022 midterm elections.

On Wednesday, Biden was in Crystal Lake, Illinois, in a battleground congressional district where Democrat U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood just barely won a second term last November.

Previously, Biden was in La Crosse, Wisconsin, home to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who narrowly won reelection last year.

In June, Biden held a news conference outside the White House after reaching a tentative deal with a bipartisan group of senators on his spending plan. The GOP members of the group included several who are often labeled "RINOs," or "Republicans in name only." This group included Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

But despite the bipartisan discussions, Biden – in addition to opposition from Trump and his supporters – also faces opposition from the far left of his own party in trying to get his spending plan through Congress.

Democrats speaking out against the bipartisan deal have included Ocasio-Cortez as well as U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state. The progressives have accused Biden of sacrificing assistance for lower-income Americans and people of color in order to get more Republicans interested in his plan.

"The president can say he’s bipartisan, he can go out and support the deal, but at the end of the day, if he wants it, he’s going to have to support our priorities," Jayapal, chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus, told The New York Times last month.

Trump’s statement Friday continued a recent return to the public stage for the former president, who held rallies in the Cleveland area in late June and in the Sarasota, Florida, area on July 3.

Trump also recently announced plans for a lawsuit against Big Tech firms Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing them of censorship over the suspension of his online accounts, which has disrupted his communications with millions of supporters.