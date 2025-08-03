Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump
Published

Trump calls fired BLS commissioner's job numbers the 'biggest miscalculations in over 50 years'

President has accused Erika McEntarfer of falsifying employment data

close
National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett discusses the latest jobs report, the firing of the labor statistics chief and the consumer impact of tariffs on 'Fox News Sunday.' video

White House economist calls for 'fresh set of eyes at the BLS' after weak jobs report

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett discusses the latest jobs report, the firing of the labor statistics chief and the consumer impact of tariffs on 'Fox News Sunday.'

President Trump on Sunday accused the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of inflating job numbers to an "all-time high" prior to the U.S. presidential election, just days after announcing her firing.

"Head of the Bureau of of[sic] Labor Statistics did the same thing just before the Presidential Election, when she lifted the numbers for jobs to an all time high," Trump said in a post to his Truth Social account Sunday afternoon. "I then won the Election, anyway, and she readjusted the numbers downward, calling it a mistake, of almost one million jobs."

WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIST BACKS TRUMP FIRING LABOR STATS HEAD, HITS 'PARTISAN PATTERN' IN JOBS DATA: 'PROPAGANDA'

In the post, the President also alleged that the "miscalculations" of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer were the most significant in more than half a century.

President Trump Departs White House For New Jersey

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"A SCAM!" Trump continued. "She did it again, with another massive "correction," and got FIRED! She had the biggest miscalculations in over 50 years."

The post follows just days after Trump lashed out at the Bureau of Labor Statistics and said he would fire McEntarfer after the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July and large downward revisions were made in the prior two months — suggesting the economy and labor market are weaker than previously believed.

TRUMP ORDERS TERMINATION OF LABOR STATISTICS OFFICIAL AFTER JOBS REPORT AND DOWNWARD REVISIONS

U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer poses for a photograph

U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer poses for a photograph in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on August 2.  (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics/Handout via REUTERS     / Reuters)

Trump similarly accused McEntarfer of falsifying job numbers prior to the U.S. presidential election.

"I was just informed that our Country's 'Jobs Numbers' are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala's chances of Victory," Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

TRUMP SLAMS POWELL AS 'MORON' AND CALLS FOR FED'S BOARD TO TAKE CONTROL OF POLICY MOVES

Earlier Sunday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett backed Trump’s decision to fire McEntarfer, citing an alleged "partisan pattern" in U.S. job data reporting. 

Signage is seen at the United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Signage is seen at the United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020.  (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

The BLS reported on Friday that 74,000 jobs were added in July, well below the 110,000 estimate of economists polled by LSEG. The report also revised job growth in May and June downward. May's gains were pared back by 125,000 to just 19,000 jobs created, while the June figures were revised down by 133,000 to just 14,000 jobs added that month.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Revell and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.