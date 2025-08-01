US-born job gains outpace losses among immigrant workers

American-born job growth surged by close to 2 million in the last 12 months as jobs among foreign-born individuals declined during the same period, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The number of native-born Americans aged 16 and over increased between July 2024, under the Biden administration, and July 2025 by 1,998,000, an increase of 1.52 percent.

The total number of native-born Americans holding jobs in July was 133,035,000 as compared to 131,037,000 for the same month in 2024. This is further up from 131,037,000 in June, a difference of 383,000.

Simultaneously, the number of foreign-born individuals 16 and over holding jobs in the U.S. decreased by nearly half a million, 452,000, from July 2024 to the same month in 2025. The number of foreign-born jobs in the U.S. in July was 32,066,000, down from 32,518,000 in the same month last year, a 1.39 percent decrease.

US JOB GROWTH COOLED IN JULY AMID GROWING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

Notably, however, BLS data indicates there were 54,000 more foreign-born jobs in June than there were in July 2024.

In July, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said on Fox & Friends First that "the promises made the president were that he was going to pay attention to the American worker, and that’s why you’re seeing American-born jobs be increased."

"Under President Biden," Chavez-DeRemer went on, "50 percent of those jobs went to foreign workers."

"That’s not a promise the president made to the American people. He said. ‘I’m going to focus on you,’" she said. "Every decision that the Department of Labor makes and every decision in conjunction with this administration puts the American worker at the pinnacle of every decision, and that’s what is important for them to know, that they’re being put first."

TRUMP ORDERS TERMINATION OF LABOR STATISTICS OFFICIAL AFTER JOBS REPORT AND DOWNWARD REVISIONS

Asked to respond to Democratic assertions that foreign workers are needed to fill jobs that Americans will not do, Chavez-DeRemer said, "We see it in the numbers. Americans are willing to do the job. That’s what we’re out there to do. What we have to give them is the opportunity to have those jobs."

Still, President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the BLS and said he will fire its labor statistics chief after the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July and large downward revisions were made in the prior two months, which suggests the economy and labor market are weaker than previously believed.

AMERICAN INGENUITY IS FINALLY BEING CELEBRATED AGAIN IN WASHINGTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER ARGUES

The BLS reported on Friday that 74,000 jobs were added in July, well below the 110,000 estimate of economists polled by LSEG. The report also revised job growth in May and June downward. May's gains were pared back by 125,000 to just 19,000 jobs created, while the June figures were revised down by 133,000 to just 14,000 jobs added that month.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform and wrote, "I was just informed that our Country's 'Jobs Numbers' are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfar, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala's chances of Victory. This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records – No one can be that wrong?"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified," Trump continued.

"Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can't be manipulated for political purposes," the president wrote.