Trump boosts military spouse hiring efforts

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that aims to expand job opportunities to military spouses across the federal government.

“Today, we take one of many important actions to ensure that you are free to pursue your careers, support your families and continue serving this nation that we all love so much,” Trump said during a speech honoring military mothers and spouses at the White House.

By taking on this jobs initiative, the Trump administration intends on making licensing portable state-to-state for jobs that require it and military families that move a lot.

“Spouses who work in careers such as teaching, nursing and law...can get a job in their profession no matter where they move and will take executive action to promote military spouse hiring, people wanted presidents to do for a long time,” the president said.

Trump touted the 3.9% unemployment rate as the best in this century, but noted that the unemployment rate among military spouses is four times higher.

“We will now ensure better access to federal jobs, encouraging American business across the country to expand job opportunities for highly educated military spouses,” Trump said. “America owes a debt of gratitude to military spouses.”

Trump is encouraging American businesses across the country to expand job opportunities for military spouses to work remotely.

“Military spouses have already shown the utmost devotion to our nation, and we want to show you our devotion in return.”